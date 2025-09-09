BBNaija 10: If I had the power, I’d bring back Sabrina — Kola snubs Dede

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Kola, has revealed that if he had the chance to bring back one of the evicted contestants, his choice would be Sabrina.

During his diary session with Biggie, he was asked to name the one housemate he would like to see return to the show.

In response, Kola said, “If I had the power to bring back one housemate it would be Sabrina, because we understand each other. At the same time too I would have loved Rooboy to be back because he deserves this as well.”

The statement has since generated buzz among viewers, particularly because Kola did not mention Dede, with whom he had once shared a visibly close relationship in the house.

His omission has left fans speculating about the current state of their bond and whether the connection between the two may have weakened before Dede’s exit.

Sabrina, who was evicted earlier in the show, earned a reputation for her lively personality and ability to connect with fellow housemates, which made her a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, Kola’s mention of Rooboy has also drawn attention, as he was widely seen as one of the stronger players before his eviction.

His statement has since stirred conversations across social media, with fans debating whether Kola’s decision was purely strategic or driven by personal connections.

