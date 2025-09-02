BBNaija 10: If I don’t win, no one would — Koyin

By Ayeni Mayowa

BBNaija Season 10 housemate, Koyin, has voiced his confidence and determination during his diary session with Biggie, speaking on alliances, potential winners, and his reflections on the weekly theme.

When asked if he believed there were alliances forming in the house, Koyin said, “Omo, before even if I had said I don’t know, I think I’ve seen some now and it’s fine and getting interesting. But I’m not scared of anything, I’m ready, and I told someone yesterday that twenty-one housemates versus me, I’m still standing strong, no shaking at all.”

Biggie then pressed further, asking who he thought might win the show aside from himself. With confidence, Koyin replied, “Aside myself, if I’m not the one, no one.”

On the week’s theme, Koyin reflected deeply on his life experiences and how the setup in the house stirred up memories.

He explained, “It’s not bad, it’s not bad at all because these are what I’ve been through before. Everything that are coming like, and when I saw the mat, we sitting on the bench and stool, I’ve noticed the life that I lived and it’s not bad, it’s just giving me memories. Even while I was pressing my clothes I was like oh dam, but I was thanking God for life. I appreciate, it’s not easy, it’s just giving me memories and everything. So while some people are complaining, I was just like they don’t even know anything, like this is a normal life to some people. I told someone yesterday that even if they say we should start sleeping on the bench, I’ll sleep on the bench for twenty-four hours without rolling to the floor, so all those things.”

Vanguard News