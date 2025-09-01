BBNaija 10: I was married off at age 15 – Sultana

By Ayeni Mayowa

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sultana, has opened up about a deeply personal and emotional part of her past.

During the Sunday live show, Sultana was spotted in the garden area having a conversation with fellow housemate, Jason Jae, where she revealed that she was married off at the age of 15 and is now a mother of two girls.

Sultana admitted that the marriage was not something she wanted, but it happened nonetheless.

She went on to credit her stubbornness for helping her break free from the situation.

Sultana said: “I was married off really young, as a child.”

Jason Jae, visibly shocked, asked: “Oh wow, how old were you?”

Sultana replied: “I was about 15.”

Jason Jae could only respond: “Wow.”

Continuing, Sultana explained: “Was it something I wanted? No, but it happened. And the thing is, my stubbornness got me out of it. I was already growing, and because I like piercings, tattoos… I haven’t even gotten the kind of tattoo I want, because I dey think of my mama.”