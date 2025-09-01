BBNaija 10: Faith wins HoH title for Week 6, picks Joanna as guest

Faith has taken the crown as Head of House (HoH) for Week 6 in the BBNaija house, succeeding Sultana, who previously held the title in an interim capacity.

The new HoH, who was also voted the most influential housemate for Week 5, now steps into full leadership, setting the tone for the new week.

For his lounge guest, Faith selected Joana, who recently earned the title of Snail of the House after her performance in the HoH game on Sunday night.

The contest for the HoH title was a tough one, with Faith battling it out against Sultana, Koyin, Doris, Ivatar, and Imisi before eventually clinching the win.

Faith will now oversee the house and its affairs as the Head of House for Week 6.

