BBNaija 10/10: Emerging favourites looking good to go all the way

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the reality show enters its 8th week some Housemates are already looking like favourites to go all the way. In our own estimation five Housemates are looking good for the gold and they are Imisi, Koyin, Dede, Faith and Isabella. They seem to be leading in the hearts (and vote counts) of many fans. As with all live reality, this is based on current perception — things can shift.

Why they are favourites

From observing these favourites, we can identify what seems to be working overall this season:

Authenticity (or perceived authenticity): Fans seem drawn to housemates who appear genuine, or at least consistent in behaviour.

Balance between drama and likability: Too much drama without likability tends to alienate viewers; too little presence may freeze one out. These favourites tend to manage that balancing act.

Social media and online impact: Trending moments, catching viewer attention, memes, clips — being present in digital conversations is crucial.

Strategic moves in game + relationship with others: How well one interacts with other housemates, builds alliances or avoids being frequent target of nominations; sometimes silence or calm is a strength.

The Favourites

1. Koyin

Why fans like him: Youth, charm and relatability. At 21, he balances fine-boy appeal with street vibes. He’s confident without being brash, seems emotionally in touch, and has already built good bridges inside the house.

Strengths in the game: Strong with fanbase; perceived as genuine, not overly dramatic or manipulative. That gives him staying power.

2. Imisi

Why she’s a favourite: She brings high entertainment value — drama, energy, fashion, personality. For many fans, she’s the kind of housemate who ensures the show never gets boring.

What works for her: Although sometimes controversial, her fanbase is showing loyalty; her moments tend to trend, meaning she stays in viewers’ consciousness. That’s huge in a popularity-voting format.

3. Dede

Why she stands out: Calm confidence, dignity, not needing to use high-volume behaviour to be noticed. She’s weathered provocations and storms with grace. That “quiet strength” is appealing to many viewers.

Game position: Though not always front and center in every drama, she has a steadier image with fans and is often mentioned in predictions for finalists.

4. Faith

Why popular: He combines intelligence (he’s a medical doctor by training) with likability. Also, he’s not afraid of confrontation but doesn’t seek drama purely for attention — this balance helps.

Strengths: Tasks, relationship with housemates, and social dynamics suggest he’s able to both survive nomination periods and capture fan support.

5. Isabella

Why people root for her: Boldness, authenticity (at least in how it comes across), an ability to make waves and be unapologetic. The romance entanglement, the risk-taking – these give the kind of headlines that drive fan engagement.

Challenges and upside: Sometimes polarising, which can cut both ways — strong love or strong backlash. But as long as she controls narrative and remains visible, she has a solid shot.