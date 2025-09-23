Bayelsa students gain digital skills as NACETEM launches educational outreach programme

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) has organized a statewide sensitization training for secondary schools in Bayelsa State, with the theme “Shaping Tomorrow’s Innovators: NACETEM’s Educational Outreach Programme for Secondary Schools.”

The event, held on Friday at the Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali Conference Hall, Federal Secretariat, Oxbow Lake, Yenagoa, brought together students, educators, and stakeholders to engage with cutting-edge ideas on technology, innovation, and digital skills development.

Speaking at the training, Dr. Abdulmalik Usman Bello, who delivered the keynote lecture, urged students to embrace innovation with curiosity and critical thinking. He emphasized the value of asking relevant questions and proffered practical solutions to common challenges, stressing that innovation begins with a problem properly understood and a willingness to provide practical answers.

Complementing this, Dr. Abdulhakeem Bello gave a detailed lecture on the intersections of technology and engineering, equipping participants with insights into real-world applications of emerging tools. The students also participated in interactive demonstrations, including practical exercises on the use of technological tools such as the picker, which further deepened their understanding.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Commission for Education, Dr. Gentle E. Emelah, represented by Dr. Alatimiboere Alem Enaregha, Director of Science, Technology, Higher Education, and E-Learning at the Ministry of Education, commended NACETEM for its forward-looking initiative. She noted that the training aligns with the Ministry’s vision to reposition education through science, technology, and innovation. She noted that the future belongs to those who can apply knowledge creatively. According to her, initiatives like this could ignite the spark of innovation in young people.

A panel discussion featuring Mr. Stephen Osho, South-South Zonal Coordinator, NACETEM, and Dr. Enaregha further explored the latest technological trends and how students can leverage them for academic and entrepreneurial growth. Both panelists encouraged students to take ownership of their learning and to see technology as a tool for problem-solving and societal advancement.

Other notable attendees included Hon. Marshal Abraham Esq., Chairman National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Bayelsa, Mr. Collins Kanu, Director of HRM, NACETEM, Engr. Godgift Ebe, Director of Planning, NACETEM, Engr. Seigha Guinus, HOD Training, NACETEM,



and Mr. Sam Opeyemi of Next Level Modern Engineering Innovation.

The event also had the participation of several secondary schools across the state, including Baptist Comprehensive School, BDGS, AKIA Agbara Kenny Anointed International, Spring International, Saith Ajayi International, St. Judas Girls Secondary School, AMIST Ayama, Motosori International Tombia, Ayakpo School, GSS Toru-Ebeni, and CCSS Biogbolo.

At the close of the programme, students expressed excitement about the hands-on learning experience, noting that the training had expanded their vision of technology’s role in education, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.

Through this initiative, NACETEM reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and technological literacy among young people in Bayelsa State, ensuring they are well-prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.