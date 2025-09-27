Bayelsa stakeholders hail PINL’s community engagement, urge FG to expand mandate

…As firm engages over 35,000 Niger Delta youths

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its sustained engagement with stakeholders and its role in curbing oil theft and vandalism across the Niger Delta.

PINL, an indigenous surveillance firm, is known to have employed more than 35,000 youths in its area of operation.

The commendation came during the company’s monthly stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa, where community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations called on the Federal Government to broaden PINL’s mandate beyond pipeline surveillance to include flow stations and other critical oil and gas assets.

According to stakeholders, the company’s track record of community engagement and its growing role in employment generation offer a blueprint for managing critical national infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, Jonathan Lokpobiri, described PINL’s approach as a model for how homegrown companies can build trust with host communities.

“This company has shown that when you empower a local operator who understands the culture and the needs of the people, problems that once seemed intractable become conversations — and complex issues can be resolved,” Lokpobiri said.

He added that the government should consider expanding the firm’s responsibilities to cover wellheads and other oil infrastructure. “They are doing far more than they are paid for,” he noted. “If this company is empowered further, the Niger Delta can become a hub of peace, investment, and development.”

Lokpobiri assured the firm of the IYC’s continued partnership, stressing that “collaborating with communities should remain the hallmark of your operations.”

Also speaking, Comrade Ebiwari Edmond, Leader of the Coalition of Grassroots Leaders in the Niger Delta, said constant engagement has reduced insecurity and oil theft.

“We were not getting it this right before now. Since PINL came on board, communities are involved in the process, and that is why the pipelines are more secure today,” he said.

Edmond further suggested the government should grant PINL an operational license in the oil sector, not just surveillance rights. “They have made a mark for themselves. Government should encourage them to become a major player.”

Another stakeholder, Chief Oyinfie Jonjon, emphasized the need for stronger protection of flow stations, which he described as vulnerable points where multiple pipelines converge.

“PINL is already doing more than expected. They should be given the chance to do more,” he declared.

Representing the Niger Delta Buckingham Palace Group, Mike Edokumo highlighted the wider benefits of PINL’s operations. “Through a proactive approach, the company has significantly curbed oil theft, enhanced regional security, and promoted economic prosperity in the Niger Delta.”

Other community leaders also credited PINL with providing employment, scholarships, and empowerment opportunities, particularly for women.

Responding to the stakeholders, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager of Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement at PINL, announced that the firm has expanded its operations to include the protection of gas lines and other critical national infrastructure in the Eastern Corridor.

“With the expanded scope, we have created more surveillance jobs for youths in the region,” Mezeh said, adding, “PINL now provides direct employment to over 35,000 young people across oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta.”

He noted that the expansion aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes job creation and poverty alleviation.

“While the Federal Government has shown commitment by expanding surveillance responsibilities, we urge other tiers of government to complement these efforts by providing more opportunities for our youths,” Mezeh said.

Presenting a monthly scorecard, Mezeh reported that “PINL achieved zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bayelsa during the review period. Operations in the Eastern Corridor remained uninterrupted, while crude oil losses dropped to their lowest levels in 16 years, according to figures from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).”

He acknowledged attempts by vandals to breach sections of the pipeline in Bonny and Eleme, Rivers State, but said these were foiled through collaboration with security agencies. Suspects from incidents in Ikata and Ogbo are currently facing prosecution by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Mezeh credited the achievements to community cooperation, noting, “Our success is the result of collaboration with host communities and stakeholders. Together, we have demonstrated that security and development go hand in hand.”