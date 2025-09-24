Bayelsa police nabs suspected killer of estate agent

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Yenagoa—The Bayelsa State Police Command’s Operation Puff Adder Tactical Squad has apprehended the suspected killer of Richard Ekpebu, a 42-year-old estate agent.

Ekpebu was abducted and killed on July 24, 2025, with his body dumped in a bush along the New Otuoke Road near Bayelsa Palm.

The suspect, identified as George Idumangi, it was gathered claimed to be a member of the Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, worldwide.

He was arrested in Lagos, while trying to obtain an international passport at the immigration office.

The police investigation was reactivated after Ekpebu’s family petitioned over the alleged delay in the case.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, subsequently transferred the case to Operation Puff Adder, led by Chris Nwaogbo.

Police sources confirmed that the investigation and trailing of the suspected killer took the operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command’s Operation Puff Adder Tactical Squad from Yenagoa to Lekki, Ikorodu, Festac, Ikeja and Orile all in Lagos State in the last one week.

The investigating police officers reportedly stormed the homes identified as his hideout in Lagos and narrowly missed him but were able to recover a bag containing some of his valuables.

However, it was learned that the operatives in eight days arrested the girl friend to the alleged killer and recovered one pump action gun, five live cartridges, two empty AK 47 magazines, 10 walkie talkies, 10 chargers and three AK-47 rifle slings in her custody in Yenagoa.

Preliminary investigation, it was gathered revealed that the deceased estate agent was contacted by the suspect’s girl friend that there was a land for sale, “The deceased agent linked the suspect with the potential buyer and the sum of N9million was paid directly to the arrested suspect account.”

The girl was alleged to have got N1million for her role in the deal.

It was, however, learned that trouble started when the buyer demanded for the documents of the land.

“The buyer contacted the agent for the papers. And the agent asked them to meet the owner of the land as he was left out of the transaction. He told the buyer that instead of making him aware of the transaction, they paid without his knowledge,” said a source.

The deceased was told that his killer claimed he had been given the documents to the land. A claim he denied and called the suspect to warn him not to lie against him.

The suspect, in company of one Doggy and Insurance allegedly lured the deceased out of his house and abducted him before killing him.

, “They killed him because they want to cover up the lie they told the buyer that the deceased has ran away with the land document.”

Police sources also disclosed that the land had earlier been sold to another prominent Bayelsan before the suspects sold it again to another person.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, said: “After a painstaking intelligence and law enforcement measures, Mr. George Idumangi, who killed Mr. Richard Ekpebu, at Bayelsa palm in early August, was arrested on Monday, in Lagos trying to flee the country. This was done with real intelligence. I am grateful to the noble people of Bayelsa and the prosperity government.”