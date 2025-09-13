Bayelsa NYSC member sensitises residents on malaria prevention

A National Youth Service Corps member serving in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Blessing Nwokeoma, has sensitised community residents to how they can prevent malaria surges.

The sensitisation, which was held on the premises of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, on Monday, featured the distribution of anti-malaria drugs, treated mosquito nets, insecticides, and a large waste bin, among others.

Speaking on why she chose the sensitisation as her Personal Community Development Service programme, Nwokeoma stressed that the vulnerability of riverine communities to malaria surge informed her decision.

She lamented that Nigeria, according to the World Health Organisation, has the highest number of malaria cases and deaths globally.

Nwokeoma said, “As it is well known, malaria is one of the greatest health challenges in Nigeria, especially in riverine and tropical regions. Sadly, it’s still the leading cause of illness and death, particularly among children under five and pregnant women.

“According to the WHO’s latest World Malaria Report, there were an estimated 263 million cases and 597,000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2023. It’s estimated that Nigeria carries the world’s heaviest malaria burden, accounting for 27 per cent of global cases and 31 per cent of global deaths.

“This surely demands collaborative and sustained actions from all stakeholders and individuals to reverse the national development.

“This programme therefore seeks to enlighten the community on how malaria is transmitted, its dangers, and most importantly, how we can prevent it.”

The corps member noted that the donation of a large waste bin to the hospital was to ensure proper waste management and prevent a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“Alongside the sensitisation, preventive materials and medications will also be made available to support our people in reducing the malaria burden.

“On the other hand, the donation of a drum may appear modest, yet it’s profoundly significant because poor waste disposal, as often observed in the hospital environment, creates a fertile breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“This SaniCare initiative is aimed at promoting hygiene, environmental sustainability, and healthier living conditions in the hospital,” Nwokeoma stressed.

Also speaking at the event, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Entrepreneurship and Marketing, Federal University, Otuoke, Dr. Joy Akahome, stressed that the abundance of rivers, creeks, and mangroves in Bayelsa State puts it at risk of malaria because of mosquitoes.

She noted that the impact of mosquito breeding goes beyond health challenges but could also pose economic, entrepreneurial, and religious issues.

Akahome said, “Mosquitoes are not only a health challenge; as an entrepreneurship and marketing academic, I was able to see three deeper impacts that affect us. They are also an economic, entrepreneurial, and even religious concern.

“The health impact is obvious. Mosquitoes spread malaria, yellow fever, and other deadly diseases. Every untreated mosquito bite can cost a life or a lifetime of hospital visits.

“The economic impact is profound. Families spend heavily on treatment, often at the expense of food, education, or small business investments. Productivity is lost when parents cannot work and children miss school.”

She concluded by urging all stakeholders to develop innovative ideas in tackling the menace.

Reacting on behalf of the Ovom community, the acting Deputy Female Chief, Peace Ogogo, commended Nwokeoma for finding the community worthy of the sensitisation.

She stressed that due to the presence of a waste dump and the proximity of the community to the river, the sensitisation came at the right time.

She said, “The Ovom community is situated beside the river, and with government dump sites around the community, it became necessary for such malaria sensitisation to take place in our community.

The sensitisation was necessary because it would help create awareness about malaria risks, symptoms, and preventive methods among community members, especially pregnant women and underage children.

“We want to really appreciate Corper Blessing and the NYSC authorities in Bayelsa State for their combined effort to carry out this sensitisation program in Ovom community,” Ogogo said.

The FMC Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Gesiye Bozimo, who received the donation of the waste bin, commended the corps member for the donation.

“The items are expected to benefit patients and staff at the facility, particularly in the fight against malaria.

“I commend your selfless act and enjoin other corps members to emulate your gesture,” she said.