Bayelsa LG APC chairman hails Tinubu for naming Abuja street after Sylva 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Senator Eniekenemi Mitin, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent approval naming a street in Abuja after former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mitin described the gesture as a testament to President Tinubu’s magnanimity and his commitment to recognizing and celebrating greatness. The street, an access road designated ILS 02 and ILS 03 in the Mabushi district of the nation’s capital, was officially flagged off for construction on Monday.

Senator Mitin said that they were grateful to President Tinubu for what he described as a noble and thoughtful act and added that the recognition was not just an acknowledgment of Chief Sylva’s immense contributions to Nigeria’s growth, but also a clear demonstration of the President’s respect for the people of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

Mitin further emphasized that the recognition spoke volumes about Chief Sylva’s impeccable personality and pragmatic leadership qualities he noted had been recently reiterated by the resounding success of the 12th expanded stakeholders meeting of the APC in Bayelsa State.

He highlighted Sylva’s role as the party leader in the state, stating that he had demonstrated his dexterity and commitment in ensuring the party remained resolute and formidable ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The chairman maintained that the entire Bayelsa State, and indeed the Niger Delta region, was truly honored by the gesture emphasizing the APC faithful in Ekeremor Local Government in particular were immensely grateful, adding that it was a significant moment for them.

Senator Eniekenemi Mitin concluded by promising that they would reciprocate the recognition with a block vote for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.