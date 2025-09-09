Bayelsa APC adopts Tinubu as sole candidate of 2027 presidential election

President Bola Tinubu

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Bayelsa chapter, has formally adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The chapter attributed the endorsement to his administration’s transformative projects and policies, which stakeholders say have brought unparalleled development and attention to the region.

The decision, announced in a communiqué issued at the end of the APC 12th Expanded Stakeholders Meeting on Tuesday in Yenagoa, was presented by Amb. Philips Ikrusi a chieftain of the party.

According to the communiqué, the adoption of President Tinubu is rooted in his “development strive that he has achieved in various sectors, and the appointment of Bayelsa people in various positions.

“This is exemplified by his administration’s backing of a South-South Senate President, the signing of the South-South Development Commission Act.

”The large-scale infrastructure investments like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which stakeholders believe are poised to unlock the region’s economic potential.”

Leaders at the meeting commended the President’s economic reforms and governance agenda, describing them as critical to repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth.

They argued that continuing with Tinubu beyond 2027 was essential for consolidating gains already made and accelerating ongoing projects that were directly of benefit to the region.

On his part, Chief Dennis Otiotio, Bayelsa APC Chairman, said that the essence of the meeting was to appraise the performance of the President , if he had done well to adopt him as their sole candidate come 2027.

He said that the President had done well for Bayelsa people by appointing various Bayelsa indigenes into various positions, among others.

Chief Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa, said he was happy that the national leadership was in Bayelsa to see that the Bayelsa APC was united for the forthcoming election.

According to him: “Bayelsa APC is stronger than any other APC anywhere and commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for all their support to see that the party is strong and still standing tall in Bayelsa.

On his part, the Managing Director, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, said that the APC had gone through various challenges and they still remain united, as the national working committee had seen.

According to him: “In life, there is always time of disagreement and agreement but in all settlement is always the key to every crisis. APC Bayelsa has already buried their differences.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, said that more governors would still join the party ahead of the 2027 general election to support President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that because President Tinubu had done well, more governors and Senators have abandoned their parties and joined APC to ensure that the president wins overwhelmingly re-elected in 2027.

Yilwatda, who was represented by the APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu, said Tinubu was on the move to take Nigeria to a greater height.

