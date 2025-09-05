Bauchi Speaker bags NIM Fellowship

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has been elevated to the distinguished grade of Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

The elevation, which was approved by the Institute’s Council, was formally communicated to the Speaker in a letter dated June 11, 2025, signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive, Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi.

According to the letter, the award which is in recognition of Suleiman’s immense contributions to the development of the management profession, his commitment to good governance, and his service to civil society will be conferred on him on Monday, September 8, 2025, in Abuja.

The Institute said, “This unique award is conferred on members who have contributed to the development of the Institute, the management profession, and civil society at large,” the letter stated.

It further explained that as a Fellow, the Bauchi Speaker will be expected to play an active role in the Faculty of Fellows where his competence in governance and administration will be brought to bear.

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), established to promote excellence in management practice, described the Fellowship grade as one of its highest professional honours reserved for individuals who have distinguished themselves in their careers and public service roles.

“The Fellow designation is conferred on members who have shown exemplary commitment to advancing the Institute, elevating professional standards, and contributing to the nation’s development,” the Council added.

Accepting the award, Rt. Hon. Suleiman expressed gratitude to the Institute and described the recognition as humbling. “This honour is not just for me but for the people of Bauchi State who entrusted me with leadership. It challenges me to do more in promoting ethical leadership, sound governance, and the growth of our management profession,” he said.

Born on September 24, 1969, in Ningi, Bauchi State, Suleiman began his public service career in 1989 as a Confidential Secretary before rising through the administrative ranks of the Bauchi State Government.

He later held senior roles at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, before voluntarily retiring in 2018 to join active politics. That same year, he was elected into the Bauchi State House of Assembly, where he has since made history as a three-term Speaker, the first in the state’s history.

Academically, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri, a Master’s in Public Policy and Administration from Bayero University, Kano, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D.

Rt Hon Suleiman’s leadership has over time extended beyond Bauchi, having served as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, and ud currently as Chairman of its Committee on Constitution Review.

He has earned several prestigious recognitions, including a United Nations POLAC Honorary Doctorate in Social Justice and Peace Advocacy and the UN/Federal Ministry of Women Affairs HEforSHE Award. He also holds revered traditional titles such as Dangaladiman Ningi and Barden Kudun Katagum, affirming his grassroots connection.

The Speaker’s forthcoming elevation as Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) represents not only a crowning achievement of his decades of public service but also a renewed call to greater responsibility in shaping professional and governance standards in Nigeria