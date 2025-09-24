Bauchi Govt dismisses two senior civil servants over forgery

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government has dismissed two senior officers from the state’s civil service after they were found guilty of forgery.

Mr Saleh Umar, the Information and Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC), stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to Umar, the two officers, Mr. Yusuf Ningi, an Administrative Officer, and Suleiman Ahmed, a Principal Executive Officer 1, were dismissed during the commission’s 35th plenary session on Tuesday.

He stated that the officers were found guilty of forgery, an offense he said contravened State Public Service Rule 0327, (ii, iii, and vi).

“The Officers were posted to Government House from the Office of the Head of Civil Service, and their dismissal took effect from Sept. 23, he said.

Umar quoted the Chairman of the commission, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad, as calling on civil servants in the state to work in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules and Regulations.

He urged them to also work with external and internal circulars while carrying out their assignment at their duty posts.

Muhammad said that adherence to laid-down laws will free them from unlawful practice and improve the quality of service delivery, free of corruption.

He reiterated the commission’s stance on ethical conduct, integrity and commitment to the rules of law within the state civil service.

Meanwhile, the commission formalised the promotion of three substantive Directors into the State civil service during the plenary and also endorsed the promotion of four Deputy Directors to Directors.

These included two Directors of Administration and Human Resources, as well as Directors of Audit, Planning, Research and Statistics, Civil Litigation, and Land and Valuation.

Also promoted among others include eight Chief State Councils and Chief Land Officers to the post of Deputy Directors, State Councils and Lands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission, on Sept. 11, dismissed an education Officer for alleged gross misconduct of sexual harassment.

Vanguard News