Bandits kill pregnant woman, police officer; 8 others kidnapped in fresh Kwara attack

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One pregnant woman and a police officer were shot dead, while eight people were kidnapped in two separate incidents in Kwara state on Tuesday.

Though Commissioner of police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the death of the police officer, Salisu Shamaki, at Agbonran, in Ifelodun local government of the state, in an interview with Vanguard, efforts to confirm the killing of the pregnant woman, and the Kidnappings of eight persons in Patigi local government were unsuccessful at press time.

Vanguard reliably gathered that a truckload of bandits attacked Matokun Village in Patigi LGA in the early hours of Tuesday, in an operation that lasted for about four hours.

It was also gathered that the fear of a potential attack before the bandits unleashed terror on the community on Tuesday had left the community almost deserted.

Prior to the attack on Tuesday, Vanguard was reliably informed that the community had reported the possible attack by the bandits to the Army unit in the area, but it was not heeded.

“No military officer could confront the bandits during the almost four-hour raid of the community, even though the soldiers

had been briefed on the possible attack.

“The community was left to their faith as no single military man responded to the outcry for help from the villagers, only to be told later that they were waiting for reinforcement from Lafiagi.

” said the source who craved anonymity

The source claimed that,”One Pregnant woman was shot dead and five others sustained various degrees of injury. Currently, one of the victims was referred to Teaching Hospital Ilorin for proper treatment, as the injury sustained by the victim is beyond what could be managed in General Hospital Patigi

“Twelve (12) people were initially kidnapped. Four escaped along the way, and eight others (8) are still in captivity. No specific demand has been made so far.

“Urgent decisive government action is required to save Patigi and Edu LGA communities from further attacks”

Similarly, unknown gunmen killed the police orderly, Corporal Salisu Shamak,i while three other policemen were missing at Agbonran in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

Shamaki was attached to a Chinese miner in the area where the attack occurred.

A credible source told Vanguard that the Chinese miners escaped unhurt, while the whereabouts of the three policemen still remains unknown.

Armed bandits had, in recent times, invaded Ifelodun after innocent members of the public, including policemen, looting among other criminal activities in the area.

The State Governor, Mallan Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, had mobilised the state security apparatus to the area.

Also, the Nigerian Army Sobi barracks, Ilorin, has recently approved a forward operational base in the area to stem the activities of the bandits in the area and restore normalcy.

Other stakeholders, including political office holders and community and cultural organisations, had intensified security measures with the local vigilante and the security agencies to restore peace to the area.

The Sources further said that the Corpse of Shamaki was billed to be taken to Niger state early Wednesday morning, but it added that the Kwara State Police Commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, had not signed its signal to release the Corpse for burial in his home State.

The deceased, Shamanki, a 30-year-old, police enlisted into the force in the 2017/2018 session, hailed from Mariga local government area of Niger state with a pregnant wife.