Bandits kill man, leave brother in critical condition in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Gunmen yet to be identified have attacked two brothers of same father while carrying out works at their family’s house at Akunza in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident has left the family devastated as sympathisers lament sequence of killings in Lafia metropolis.

A close relative of the victims narrated that Cyril and late Edwin, his younger brother, took some tilers/construction workers to their property in a community called Akunza on Monday, September 1, to work.

The source said, “According to him, they were both together at the site while the workers were to complete their work for the day. The workers left them at the site.

“Suddenly the attackers came chanting their names and wanted to force the door open. When they could not because they locked the entry door from inside, came to the window and shot at the brother first before shooting at Cyril.

“In the process Cyril called the mother to alert her on the incident.

“Contrary to initial speculations, I can confirm, according to the brother’s account, that they were not at the farm or coming from the farm.

“They were at the community which he said is not even a quiet or isolated area. They had neighbours and activities around them.”

In a related incident, one Alhaji Sani was killed by some suspected bandits at his residence in Lafia.

One of the suspected killers was caught and burnt to death by neighbours who trooped out following series of gunshots.

Lafia residents have expressed fear over incessant attacks and killings of innocent persons saying “frequent attacks and killings in the state capital is worrisome”.