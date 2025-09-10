Bandits kill 5 soldiers, 10 villagers in Zamfara ambush

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Armed bandits have reportedly killed five soldiers and ten villagers, all traders from Lilo Village under Mada District of Gusau Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

The attack, which occurred on Monday along the Lilo–Gulubba Road, happened when troops were escorting traders to Gusau market. Eyewitnesses said the assailants, who had laid an ambush, suddenly opened fire on the convoy.

Community representatives from Lilo, speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Gusau on Wednesday, described the incident as a devastating blow to the area. They also appealed to government authorities to address security and infrastructural challenges affecting the community.

Mohammed Mohammed, spokesperson for Lilo and surrounding villages, confirmed that ten villagers were killed in the attack alongside five soldiers.

“The bandits emerged from hiding and attacked our convoy. The soldiers fought back bravely in a heavy exchange of gunfire. Sadly, five soldiers lost their lives, and ten villagers were killed. Some passengers were injured, while others escaped into the bush,” an eyewitness recounted.

The witness further said the attackers later retreated after suffering losses.

Meanwhile, leaders of Lilo and neighboring communities have appealed to local, state, and federal governments to provide urgent assistance, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, road construction, and security.

When contacted, the Army’s Media Information Officer, Captain David Adewusi, said he was not yet aware of the incident but promised to provide details later.