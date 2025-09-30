Bandits kidnap Electoral Commissioner, ex-SUBEB chairman, 30 others in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Armed bandits have struck again in Niger State, abducting about 30 people.

The victims include a commissioner with the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, NSIEC, his driver, and a former Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, NSUBEB.

The victims were reportedly travelling in separate vehicles when the incident occurred along the Zugurma–Ibbi Road near the Ibbi National Park, Borgu Local Government Area, on Monday evening.

It was gathered that the NSIEC Commissioner and the former NSUBEB chairman were on separate trips, while the other victims were passengers in three commercial buses.

Eyewitnesses said the heavily-armed gunmen, numbering over 100, blocked the highway, shooting sporadically into the air before whisking away their captives into the forest.

“Before taking to the highway, the bandits first immobilised the policemen stationed at the entrance to the National Park.

“Farmers working nearby went into hiding during the gunfire. And when they came out, they saw the vehicles abandoned on the roadside,” one witness said.

Confirming the attack, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the bandits destroyed two police patrol vehicles before executing the abduction.

“Men of the police tactical teams, in conjunction with other security agencies and vigilante members, are already trailing the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the abducted victims and possibly arrest the gunmen,” he stated.

Abiodun, however, did not disclose whether any police personnel were injured during the attack.

