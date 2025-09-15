Bandits abduct 40 worshippers in Zamfara mosque attack

File image of bandits

…As Troops Foil Multiple Terrorist Strikes in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi

Armed bandits on Monday abducted about 40 Muslim worshippers during early morning prayers at Gidan Turbe village mosque in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to community sources, the assailants struck around 5:30 a.m., surrounding the mosque before whisking away the worshippers at gunpoint. The captives were later taken into forests around the Gohori axis of Tsafe.

The incident has thrown the community into panic, highlighting the fragility of ongoing peace initiatives in the North-West, where dialogue efforts with armed groups continue to face setbacks.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Fasin Yamma (OPFY) foiled several terrorist attacks across Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara States.

In Katsina, troops of 17 Brigade FOB Mabai ambushed terrorists near Gatakawa village, recovering a motorcycle and a mobile phone. In Danmusa, soldiers repelled an ambush on Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives, though one officer later died from gunshot wounds.

In Kebbi, troops of 8 Division Garrison engaged terrorists at Ungushi village, Kebbe LGA, forcing them to flee. A civilian injured in the attack was evacuated to Kebbe General Hospital. In Augie LGA, troops and NSCDC personnel also responded to an incident in Tunga Dade, where terrorists stole a motorcycle before escaping.

In Zamfara, troops of 1 Brigade Team 7 on patrol at Mararaba Kyeware came under ambush near Kuka village. Two soldiers sustained injuries and were evacuated to Tsafe General Hospital for treatment before being moved to 1 Brigade Medical Centre.

Military operations in the region remain ongoing, even as talks with some armed groups are being explored to reduce violence.