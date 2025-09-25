Banditry/Kidnappings: Kwara LG Chair tasks stakeholders to pray for divine intervention

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Chairman of Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state,Alhaji AbdulRasheed Femi Yusuf has called on Stakeholders to set politics aside and pray for divine intervention against banditry and Kidnappings attacks and also the prosperity of the local government.

Femi Yusuf made the call on Wednesday at the press briefing in Ilorin to commemorate the first year anniversary of his administration.

According to him,”I call on all stakeholders to start to pray for our land in this trying time of security stability,to set politics aside and come together to pray for lasting peace, security and the prosperity of Ifelodun local government and Kwara state as a whole.”

The Chairman also highlighted all his achievements across the wards, stressing that he’s poised to improve on his achievements in his second year in office.

He also explained that the market was temporarily closed to enable the local government track the thriving cases of informants that are aiding criminal activities in the areas.

The Chairman who tasked people to be conscious of their spirit of patriotism and stay away from the criminal activities assured that everything was being done to put the rampant cases of informants aiding criminalities behind them.

He further that bandits and Kidnappers have been residing with them since a long time,and only delved into the criminalities having realised that there’s huge money in the acts.

He nevertheless called on the state government to liaise with federal government to facilitate military base to the local government, being the largest council in Nigeria to be able to effectively fight criminalities to a standstill in the area.

He also hinted that the local governments across the state are fully enjoying local government autonomy as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,never intervened in their activities.

“The only thing is that the money is being paid directly into our accounts but directly paid into the joint account where our members are signatories.There is no more joint projects,I execute projects that I consider of paramount importance to my people.’

“We are free to executive projects as we deem fit and whichever local government that is not performing now would have itself to blame.” he said