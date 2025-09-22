Ballon d’Or: Lamine Yamal wins Kopa trophy second time in row

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has once again made history by winning the Kopa Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The 18-year-old forward becomes the first player to claim the award two years in a row.

The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best performing player under the age of 21, highlights Yamal’s consistent brilliance and rapid rise in world football.

At just 18 years old, Yamal’s exceptional performances for Barcelona and the Spanish national team have continued to impress, earning him widespread recognition among football’s elite.

His back-to-back Kopa Trophy wins underline his status as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport today.

