Ballon d’Or: Arsenal’s Gyokeres wins best striker, as Luis Enrique claims best coach of the year

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday night brought recognition to some of the biggest names in world football, with Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres and Spain coach Luis Enrique among the headline winners.

Gyökeres, who has enjoyed a stellar year leading Arsenal’s attack, was crowned the Gerd Müller Trophy winner, an award given to the year’s best striker.

His prolific form in front of goal proved decisive in securing the accolade ahead of other top forwards across Europe.

Spain manager Luis Enrique added another feather to his managerial cap by being named Best Coach of the Year. Enrique collected the Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy, while Sarina Wiegmann, England women’s national team coach, was honoured with the women’s equivalent.

In the goalkeeper category, Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Manchester City) took home the Men’s Yashin Trophy, while Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea) claimed the Women’s Yashin Trophy.

For the best young players, Barcelona talents shone brightest. Lamine Yamal (Spain) won the Men’s Kopa Trophy, while his club teammate Vicky López (Spain) clinched the Women’s Kopa Trophy.

The Club of the Year awards went to PSG in the men’s category and Arsenal Women on the women’s side, reflecting their dominance across domestic and European competitions.

The glittering ceremony once again highlighted the global spread of talent, with Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG, and the Spanish national team standing out as some of the night’s biggest winners.

