Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of winners

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony has finally crowned the best players, clubs, and managers in world football.

The star-studded event, to be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet, celebrated excellence in both men’s and women’s football, with awards spanning multiple categories including the prestigious Ballon d’Or, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Johan Cruyff Trophy, and others.

This year marks a historic moment for women’s football, as female players received multiple honors for the first time, including the inaugural women’s Kopa and Yashin Trophies.

Here’s the full list of winners and top contenders from the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony:

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025

Winner: To be confirmed

Top 30 Contenders:

30. Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich)

29. Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

28. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

27. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

26. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

25. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter Milan)

24. Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

23. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

22. Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

21. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

20. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

19. João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

18. Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

17. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

16. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

15. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Arsenal)

14. Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

13. Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain)

(Final placings and winner to be confirmed)

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025

Winner: To be confirmed

Top 30 Contenders:

30. Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

29. Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

T-27. Frida Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

T-27. Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

26. Lindsey Horan Heaps (United States, Lyon)

25. Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

24. Sofia Cantore (Italy, Washington Spirit)

23. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

22. Esther Gonzalez (Spain, Gotham FC)

21. Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

20. Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern Munich)

19. Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern Munich)

18. Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, Lyon)

17. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City Current)

16. Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

15. Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

14. Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

13. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

12. Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

11. Claudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Other Key Awards

Men’s Yashin Trophy 2025: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Man City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Man City) Women’s Yashin Trophy 2025: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea) Men’s Kopa Trophy 2025: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona) Women’s Kopa Trophy 2025: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona) Men’s & Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025: Luis Enrique (Men); Sarina Wiegmann (Women)

Luis Enrique (Men); Sarina Wiegmann (Women) Men’s & Women’s Club of the Year 2025: PSG (Men); Arsenal (Women)

PSG (Men); Arsenal (Women) Gerd Müller Trophy 2025: Vitor Gyokeres (Sweden, Arsenal)

Vitor Gyokeres (Sweden, Arsenal) Sócrates Award 2025: Winner to be confirmed

