Bagudu urges inclusive growth to defeat extremism drivers

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu

…Says Just Society Must Support Everyone

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Abuja — Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has warned that Nigeria’s security challenges are being worsened by Sahelian pressures such as climate change, resource depletion, and unregulated migration.

Speaking at the maiden National Summit on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) in Abuja, Bagudu praised the Office of the National Security Adviser for convening the forum. He recalled his childhood in the 1970s, when migration from Sahelian countries into Northern Nigeria appeared harmless, only to evolve over time into a driver of conflict.

Bagudu further highlighted the shrinking of Lake Chad as a source of tension in border communities. Citing a cleric’s view, he suggested that Boko Haram’s roots may be linked more to environmental stress than religious motives, stressing that Nigeria must address underlying drivers of extremism through inclusive policy, resilience-building, and equitable governance.

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consistently urges policymakers to design frameworks that distribute resources fairly across federal, state, and local levels. “A just society must support everyone,” he remarked.

Mr. Jaye Gaskia of the PAVE Network emphasized the role of civil society and youth resilience in countering extremist narratives. Representing the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), Yetunde Adegoke, National Coordinator in Nigeria, reaffirmed GCERF’s commitment to empowering grassroots initiatives, stressing that lasting solutions must emerge from local actors.

Media Consultant and Global Sentinel Editor-in-Chief, Senator Iroegbu, called for stronger credible narratives to counter extremist propaganda, underscoring the importance of amplifying community voices in national security efforts.

The summit—organized by the PCVE Knowledge, Innovation & Resource Hub (KIRH) in partnership with the PAVE Network and supported by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC)—gathered top security officials, including representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff, alongside diplomats, journalists, and civil society groups.

Stakeholders pledged to expand investments in livelihoods, green recovery, reintegration programs, and evidence-based, community-led strategies to address extremist drivers.

Spanning three days, the summit is expected to generate actionable commitments and policy alignment to strengthen Nigeria and the Sahel against the growing threat of violent extremism.