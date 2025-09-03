Badeggi FM, Niger Govt’s effort to settle out-of-court fails

Badeggi FM has told a Minna High Court that the effort initiated by parties in the case with Niger government for an out-of-court settlement has failed.

The position was made known when the matter came up for hearing in Minna on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that at the resumed hearing on Aug. 25, counsel to the state government, Jacob Usman (SAN), informed the court that both parties were exploring an amicable resolution of the matter.

Justice Mohammed Mohamed adjourned until Sept. 3 to enable the parties report the terms of settlement to the court.

However, during the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiff, Philip Emmanuel, told the court that the out-of-court settlement had failed.

“My lord, it is unfortunate that the out-of-court settlement as requested in the last sitting has failed,” Emmanuel said.

The Presiding Judge ruled that the case file should be returned to the Chief Judge to reassign the case because he was on vacation.

“As you know, I am a vacation judge, the vacation will resume by next week.

“The Chief Judge will either reassign the case or decide on the next line of action,” he said.

The judge adjourned the case indefinitely pending the Chief Judge advice.

On Aug. 1, Gov. Umaru Bago accused Badeggi FM of inciting the public during an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Minna and ordered the closure of the station.

He also directed the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, and the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mohammed Bello, to profile the station’s owner.

The move drew condemnation from the media and civil society, including Amnesty International, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

The station’s management subsequently dragged the government to court, challenging the shutdown through a lawyer, Philip Emmanuel.

Justice Mohammed Mohamed, however, on Aug. 5, granted an interim injunction restraining the state government and its agencies from taking any adverse action against the broadcasting company pending the outcome of the case.(NAN)