Back-to-School Stress: How parents are finding new ways to stay afloat

September in Nigeria has a rhythm of its own. Streets come alive with students in fresh uniforms, markets buzz with parents buying supplies, and schools reopen their gates after the long break. But behind the bright colours of new bags and crisp notebooks lies a quieter reality: the financial strain many families face during back-to-school season.

For parents already juggling rising household costs, the added weight of school fees, transport, and daily upkeep can feel overwhelming. Salaries don’t always align with term dates, and unexpected expenses from uniforms to levies often show up uninvited.

Increasingly, families are turning to digital finance platforms like Branch, which provide quick loans, seamless transfers, debit card services, and even cashback on bill payments. These tools are giving parents faster ways to cover school-related costs without the stress of traditional borrowing or the awkwardness of asking for help.

“It’s not just about emergencies anymore,” says one Lagos-based mother of two. “It’s about being able to pay school fees on time and still have money left for transport and food. Having options that don’t require me to wait weeks or depend on anyone else makes all the difference.”

Campaigns like FUNded have tapped into this sentiment, reframing financial support as something empowering rather than shameful. By highlighting real-life situations — from school bills to family needs they normalize the idea that asking for help through safe, digital channels is part of modern life.

Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director of Branch Nigeria, explains: “Back-to-school season is one of those times when financial pressure peaks for families. Our goal with FUNded is to show people that support exists and that it can be simple, fast, and dignified.”

As Nigeria’s school term kicks off, one thing is certain: the conversation around money is changing. Parents are no longer just managing quietly, they’re finding tools that let them meet responsibilities head-on, and still show up for their families with confidence.