Babcock University refutes report about VC contender, says he was never indicted

Babcock University

By Adesina Wahab

The management of Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State has refuted a publication by an online medium that one of the contenders to the position of the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, was indicted for some misconduct in the past.

In a statement endorsed by Dr Joshua Suleiman, the Director, Marketing and Communication, the university described the publication as totally fabricated and that some people and group mentioned as petitioning against Ojewole were faceless and non-existent.

“The attention of the Administration of Babcock University (the University) has been drawn to a mischievous and malicious report published by an online medium in which it alleged that one of the candidates aspiring to the office of President/Vice-Chancellor of the University is being resisted by an alleged church advocacy group, reported to be known as The Apostles Seventh-Day Adventist advocacy group on account of purported sexual infidelity during his service prior to his leave of absence.

“Professor (Pastor) Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, who, until his leave of absence in 2018 was the University Pastor/Associate Vice President for Spiritual Life, has never been involved, accused, dismissed, or sanctioned on grounds of sexual infidelity with any student or any other individual whatsoever or was ever involved in or connected with any misconduct by whatever name it is called. This allegation is a product of reckless imagination and a deliberate attempt to malign the character of the Church, the University, and its leadership process. Specifically, at no point did the University receive any allegation or report from anyone whosoever.

“Neither did the University set up any disciplinary committee to look into any such incident or any other incident whatsoever against the candidate mentioned in the publication as maliciously reported thereof, let alone covering up the findings of the supposed committee nor kicking against any finding being made public in whatever form by the Vice Chancellor.

“Contrary to the false and perfidious publication that the candidate (referred to in the publication) was advised to resign from the University to keep his alleged misconduct secret, a condition reported to have been accepted by him, the candidate duly processed his leave of absence in accordance with the policy of the University for family reason that had to do with lending appropriate parental support for his children that decided to relocate back to the United States with the hope of coming back with his wife, after a while, to the University to continue their services. Logically, the publisher should have intelligibly reasoned that it is out of sensible conjecture that an employee that resigned from the University employment and whose resignation was said to have been duly accepted would be contesting for the position of the President/Vice Chancellor of the same University.

“The duly constituted University Governing Council 2025 Search Committee for the appointment of the President/Vice-Chancellor operates under the highest spiritual, ethical, and procedural standards. The Committee is guided strictly by the time-tested policies and guidelines of the global organization of over one and half centuries in existence – Seventh-day Adventist Church – that owns and operates other 118 tertiary institutions in all the continents of the world apart from Babcock University. In Babcock University’s sixty-six (66) years of existence – from its beginnings as a Seminary and College to its current status as a global citadel of learning – its judgment in such matters has remained impeccable, unchallenged, and universally respected.

“The appointment of the President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University is neither political, nor subject to lobbying, influence, or compromise. It is not an election. Rather, it is a sacred and spiritual exercise grounded in merit, excellence, prayerful consideration, adherence to the Church’s longstanding policies and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Candidates are assessed strictly on their moral uprightness, spiritual soundness, intellectual capacity, emotional stability, proven track record, and service to the Church and humanity.

“We also call on all persons including the candidates vying for the office of the President/Vice-Chancellor—and their supporters—to refrain from descending into such condescending and condemnable tactics or antics in matters relating to Babcock University. The sacred process of leadership transition in Babcock University must never be tainted by falsehood, propaganda, or blackmail.

“Finally, we reaffirm to all stakeholders—students, staff, alumni, parents, and the general public—that the ongoing process of appointing the next President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University remains transparent, just, fair, and guided solely by merit and service. The University’s legacy of moral integrity, spiritual depth, and academic excellence will never be compromised.

Babcock University remains committed to its mission of building servant leaders for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”