Babcock University, BANC Foundation, set to address the alarming ascent of irregular migration

Caption for Babcock, BANC: From far left: Barrister Niyi ARIJE, PhD (Director, Babcock University Legal Services), Professor Jonathan NWOSU (Registrar Babcock University), Professor Folorunsho AKANDE (The University Bursar & Associate Vice President, Financial Services), Professor Ademola S. TAYO (President/Vice Chancellor, Babcock University), Mr. Nnamdi WOSU (Executive Director, Strategy & Planning, BANC Foundation), Mr. MacAlexander ALEXANDER (Executive Director, Protocols & Public Relations),

By Vera Anyagafu

Migration has become a significant challenge, prompting innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to address its complexities and impacts on the nation.

The country’s economy is further strained by a substantial brain drain, as many young Nigerians seek better opportunities abroad, often resorting to irregular migration channels in pursuit of greener pastures.

This trend has raised concerns about the impact on Nigeria’s development and the well-being of its citizens.

In response to this challenge, Babcock University and the Black Ancestral Native Communities (BANC) Foundation, have joined forces to tackle the pressing issue of irregular migration among young Nigerian youth, referred to as Japacanondrom, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The ceremony, held at Babcock University’s Ilishan Remo campus in Ogun State, aimed to empower participants with practical skills in areas like mechanical work and electronics, fostering self-sufficiency and job market competitiveness, against the backdrop of the alarming ascent and consequences of irregular migration.

Delivering his keynote address, President, CEO and Founder, BANC Foundation, Dr. Chibuzor Onyema, said that the partnership with Babcock University will serve as a genuine means of labor exchange for Nigeria and Western countries, reducing the means of irregular migration.

According to him, “Babcock University is the foremost University that drives entrepreneurship. It is an entrepreneurial University , and when you think of how to develop young people to become self dependent and how to fend for themselves, you want to take them to an environment that practicalises what we teach and what we say and Babcock university therefore comes very handy on this demonstrative teaching. We call it a hands-on non-classroom education which has to be practicalised and because Babcock has got the platforms to demonstrate the practicability of what we have been since talking about, we decided that Babcock University has to be the prime partner of this project. We have other MOUs and alliances which is part of why I am in Geneva, Switzerland, building relationships and partnerships across the globe on how to make sure the people who would become students in this project would not be local in their mentality and training but have a diverse international practice. This is also why we are bringing people from all around Europe which is the destination we primarily want to solve the issue of irregular migration for. So when they come on to train, whether it’s at Babcock or where we would have the institutes coming up, they will be trained by people who have global feats and who are relevant in their different fields, and not half baked artisans or someone who claims he knows what he cannot practicalise.”

He also explained that the signing of the MOU with Babcock University it’s an epoch making ceremony, describing the partnership as a significant step towards addressing irregular migration and boosting Nigeria’s economic development.

The goal, he went on, is to equip individuals with skills, enabling them to secure employment and support themselves, whether in Nigeria or overseas.

He also emphasised that leaving the country without skills is futile, adding that, “The solution is drawing closer and that, which we have since been theoritising, talking to young people about, its now to be practicalised. By empowering Nigerian youth with practical skills, the initiative aims to promote self-sufficiency, reduce brain drain, and foster sustainable development.”

Also speaking, Director, Babcock Entrepreneurship Development Centre, and Babcock Centre for Executive Development, Ayodeji Ajibade, stated that the essence of the partnership with BANC Foundation is to help underserved and underprivileged young people with hands-on experience to enable them move on in life with the competencies and skills that will enable them live a balanced life, either in Nigeria or in the diaspora.

While noting that without guidance, support, and mentorship, young people often struggle to unlock their potential and achieve their goals, he also explained that their services encourage young people and community members to think beyond traditional norms.

Through the partnership with BANC Foundation, they aim to empower youth, helping them become productive individuals and contribute positively to their communities, thereby addressing irregular migration and reducing potential social issues, he added.

However, the program provides hands-on training in areas such as mechanical work and electronics, bridging the gap between theory and practice. It also offers employment opportunities locally and internationally, facilitating a global labor exchange that connects participants with potential employers.

Through the partnership, Babcock University and BANC Foundation are taking a significant step towards addressing irregular migration and promoting economic development in Nigeria.

The initiative, open to students, artisans, and individuals seeking skill development, provides hands-on training and practical experience to equip participants with the necessary skills and competencies to thrive, empowering them to succeed in life, contribute to the country’s growth and development, and ultimately curtail irregular migration.