Babatunde140’s new single ‘Give Yourself Some Brain’ hits U.S. Billboards

Afro-fusion artiste, Babatunde Ogunseinde, popularly known as Babatunde140, has returned to the music scene with his much-anticipated single titled “Give Yourself Some Brain.”

The track, which fuses Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary sounds, is already generating excitement among fans and industry watchers. Taking things a notch higher, the single has also been featured on leading billboards across major cities in the United States, spotlighting Babatunde140’s growing global reach.

“This song is a wake-up call. I want people to vibe to it, but also to reflect and make wiser choices in their everyday lives,” he said.

Music critics believe the single could become one of the standout Afro-fusion records of the year, given its message-driven content and Babatunde140’s increasing influence in the Nigerian and international music space.

The artist, who has consistently experimented with sounds that resonate across generations, says “Give Yourself Some Brain” represents a new phase in his artistic journey — one that balances rhythm, culture, and social consciousness.

With this release, Babatunde140 not only reinforces his place as one of the rising voices shaping Nigeria’s evolving Afro-fusion movement but also cements his growing presence on the global stage.