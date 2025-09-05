Ayen community appeals to Edo Govt over insecurity, alleges unlawful arrests

Map of Edo State.

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Ayen community in Uhumwode Local Government Area of Edo State has appealed to the state government and security agencies to address ongoing insecurity and what it describes as unlawful arrests of some of its members.

Spokesperson Comrade Segun Babs, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, said the community has experienced persistent insecurity over the past eight years and raised concerns about killings and kidnappings that have affected residents.

The statement said the community had previously reported security threats but felt its concerns were not adequately addressed. It added that residents fear attempts by armed individuals to seize land in the area.

While the statement commended recent efforts by the state government for reducing overall insecurity, it said fresh incidents have occurred. According to the community, five suspects were arrested in a recent operation; it says three of those arrested were subsequently released. The community further alleged that some of the released suspects returned and were repelled by military personnel responding to the incident.

The statement also said that, during follow-up operations, community leaders were detained and taken to Abuja. The community claims some members remain in custody and has asked that any investigations be handled transparently and within the jurisdiction of the Edo State Police Command.

Expressing continued fear of renewed attacks, the community urged the Edo State government and the state Police Commissioner to intervene, ensure due process for those detained, and restore lasting peace to Ayen.