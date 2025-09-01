Awujale stool: We’ll be fair, transparent to qualified candidates — Fusengbuwa ruling house

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE new Olori Ebi (head) of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, in Ijebu Ode, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi, yesterday, promised to be fair, transparent and give every qualified candidate to the throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland, opportunity during the selection process.

Owoyemi, who made the promise, while assuming the leadership of the Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu Ode, also promised to unite every member of the ruling house.

His assumption followed the resignation of the former head of the ruling house, Dr. Kunle Hassan, founder of Eye Foundation Hospital, at the special Fusengbuwa Ruling House Unification and Integration meeting held at Oba Adesimbo Tunwase Court, Agunsebi, Ijebu Ode.

The Fusengbuwa ruling house is to produce the next Awujale after the demise of late Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors on July 13 at 91, after reigning for 65 years.

While stressing the importance of oneness and unity in the family, Owoyemi said: “We are from the same mother, so our unity is paramount and we shall bring everyone on board for the good of our family.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Dr Hassan attributed his resignation to the developments and the dynamics that have changed with the passing of Oba Adetona.

While calling for the support of all members of the family to the new head, Dr Hassan said: “It is God who gives position and I believe that within the short time spent, I have fulfilled my mission and I am supporting the new Olori Ebi, Otunba Owoyemi with all my heart.”