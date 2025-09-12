Awujale stool: Owoyemi cautions aspirants against seeking diabolical power

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Head of Fusengbuwa ruling House of Ijebu Ode, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi, has clarified that the ruling house is yet to commence the selection process towards filling the vacant stool of Awujale of Ijebuland.

He also called on all aspirants to the stool of Awujale never to seek ‘diabolical power’ as the selection process will soon commence.

Otunba Owoyemi stated these when he received members of the Tunwase ruling house, who visited him, to affirm his leadership as the ‘Olori Ebi of Fusengbuwa ruling house.

It will be recalled that the throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland became vacant, following the demise of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who joined his ancestors on July 13, 2025, at 91, after reigning for 65 years.

Speaking with newsmen after the courtesy visit, Otunba Owoyemi said, “Tunwase family is a very important unit in Fusengbuwa ruling house. We can’t push them over because this is a family that had in the past produced three Awujales; including Oba Adenuga Folagbade. So, it is a thing of joy that they have come to accept my leadership as the head of the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

“They said, we should ensure that they are carried along and given due recognition in whatever we do in Fusengbuwa ruling house, especially when the process for the selection of the new Awujale commences, and that is what we are going to do.

“I am really glad to welcome them and I am assuring them of my upright leadership and the commitment to produce the best Awujale in the history of Ijebu and Yoruba land as a whole.

“We heard that some people somewhere said they are setting up screening committee for the selection of Awujale, they can do whatever they like, but the Fusengbuwa ruling house is yet to do anything in that regard.

“We are yet to design the screening form for the aspirants, we have not agreed on whatever those who wish to apply will pay, because we couldn’t make it free or else we may have up to thousands of aspirants and if that happens, how do we do the screening? And yet we are not going to sell the Awujale throne, no way, that won’t happen. If we sell the throne, how are we going to be able to face such Kabiyesi if he’s doing what is not right?

“When the time comes, the entire family will agree on modalities to apply. Maybe, we shall say that each family unit should send specific numbers of aspirants or we shall throw it open, or that the family will sit together and agree on the numbers of aspirants to jointly present, we really don’t know. So, a lot of work is going on to ensure that only the best candidate emerges in the most transparent and acceptable way.

“We want to use this medium to appeal to the kingmakers and the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, that when we get to that point, only the best is good for us. The prophecy is that the incoming Awujale will be much greater than the one before him.

“Let me also call on all aspirants to the throne of Awujale not to go visit spiritualists, native doctors, Alfas or Pastors or resort to all manner of diabolical ways, all because they want to be Awujale at all costs.

“The throne is always about God; let none of them be running from pillar to post. Let the aspirants trust God for everything. The late Awujale once told us that to be made a king is divine, that such people are always with their crown which they came with from heaven and it is such that wherever such a person may be, he will be located when the time comes.

“I urge them to always pray that the will of the Almighty God be done because he’s the only one who enthrones kings.”

Also speaking, the head of Tunwase descendants, Pa. R. O. Shonibare, said the family has accepted the leadership of Otunba Owoyemi as the head of Fusengbuwa ruling house, stressing that all disagreements in the family have been settled.

On his part, Prof. Lasun Gbadamosi, who is a member of Tunwase descendants, said the family came to congratulate Otunba Owoyemi as the head of the Fusengbuewa ruling house and reaffirm their support and cooperation with his leadership.