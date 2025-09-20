Awosika, Peterside, others inspire as Tara Fela-Durotoye hosts leadership conference

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos witnessed a convergence of some of Africa’s most inspiring thought leaders on Thursday, as renowned beauty entrepreneur and global thought leader, Tara Fela-Durotoye, hosted the inaugural Building Beyond You Conference at Harbour Point, Victoria Island.

Themed “Building Beyond You”, the event was a call to action for Africa’s next generation of leaders to create legacies that transcend personal success. Designed to inspire, equip and challenge, the conference emphasized the urgent need for leadership and enterprises that will stand the test of time.

Fela Durotoye, celebrated leadership coach and nation builder, shared the stage with Ibukun Awosika, trailblazing entrepreneur and former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria and Atedo Peterside, influential businessman and Chairman of ANAP Foundation.

For Tara Fela-Durotoye, the vision behind the conference is clear. “This is not just another event. It’s a movement to shift mindsets. Building beyond you means creating structures, businesses, and systems that thrive long after you are gone. It’s about raising leaders who can multiply influence, wealth and impact for generations,” she said.

Reinforcing her commitment, she added, “I’ve always been very passionate about building businesses that outlive founders. My goal is to see more African entrepreneurs create founder-independent systems that are sustainably designed and built for the long term.”

Other notable speakers and panelists include Yewande Zaccheaus, Founder/Chairman of Eventful Limited; Goke Balogun, Co-founder of So Fresh; Abiola Adediran (Abiola Flow), Founder of Midridge International; Fisayo Beecroft, MD of Eventful Limited; Joycee Awosika, Founder of Oriki Group; Stephanie Obi, Founder of Knowledge is the New Gold; Tayo Osiyemi, DMD of SKLD Integrated; Ayo Anibaba, DMD of Sweet Sensation; Tolulope Olumide, Executive Director of Funtuna Agro; Morayo Afolabi-Brown, former MD of TVC Entertainment; and content creator, Salem King.

The day-long program blended keynote addresses with fireside conversations, panel sessions and breakout workshops, providing participants with not just inspiration, but practical frameworks for building enterprises, movements and communities with enduring impact.