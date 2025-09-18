Avoid intimacy until you’re sure of marriage, BamBam tells couples

By Adewale Adesewa

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as BamBam, has advised couples to delay physical intimacy until they are sure of marriage, noting that it can help build a more solid foundation.

Speaking recently on the Echo Room podcast hosted by her husband Teddy A, BamBam explained that being emotionally secure and having open conversations are key to building a strong marriage.

According to her, couples must talk about everything and set clear boundaries before committing fully.

“You have to be emotionally secure in your relationship,” she advised. “You guys should talk about everything. Know what your husband does, know what your wife does, and then decide if you want to continue with the person or not.”

The actress stressed the importance of discussing work-related challenges in order to avoid unnecessary surprises. “When it comes to the job, so there is no element of surprise, have the conversation, decide what your boundaries are, what you will not go past,” she said.

“I would advise anybody dating, if you can keep s*x out of the mix till you’re sure of getting married, just do it,” she noted. “That way, you can focus on building trust, understanding, and friendship before anything else.”

Reflecting on her own marriage, BamBam admitted it was not always easy but said communication kept them going. “Make sure you talk about everything. Decide how you can deal with it, then know your limit,” she said.