Aviation can cut trade costs, unlock bilateral prosperity – Onyema

By Dickson Omobola

Chairman of Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has said aviation is important in lowering trade costs, boosting tourism, facilitating people-to-people ties and unlocking opportunities for bilateral growth.

He also noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has championed the cause of domestic airlines, saying the administration’s intervention has been crucial to securing fair opportunities for local operators.

Onyema said this as the airline was formally inducted into the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, at NBCC’s Quarterly Members’ Evening and Induction Ceremony themed: ‘Trade Without Borders: Aviation as a Catalyst for Bilateral Growth between Nigeria and the UK,’ held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Onyema said: “President Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation did everything possible to support us. The President even warned that if Air Peace was denied entry rights, there would be consequences. That bold stance made all the difference.”

Also speaking, President and Chairman of Council of the NBCC, Prince Abimbola Olashore, commended Air Peace for “challenging the status quo in global aviation and redefining Nigeria’s trade links with the UK.”

He described the airline’s entry into the chamber as “timely and significant for expanding mutual prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Membership Committee of NBCC, Dr Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “Air Peace’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and deep faith in Nigeria. Their induction into the NBCC only reinforces the Chamber’s commitment to fostering enterprises that transform bilateral trade.”