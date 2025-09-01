Avert looming crisis in Nigerian varsities, ASUU tells FG

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Benin Zone, on Monday urged the Federal Government to urgently revisit and renegotiate its 2009 agreement with the union to avert a looming crisis in the nation’s universities.

Speaking at a press conference at Dennis Osadebay University (DOU), Asaba, Delta State, the Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said the non-resolution of key issues affecting the university system had heightened concerns among lecturers.

He listed some of the issues to include sustainable funding of universities; revitalization of infrastructure; the resolution of pending matters involving members in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University), and FUTO; payment of outstanding 25–35% salary arrears; settlement of promotion arrears spanning over four years; withheld salaries of about three and a half months; and outstanding third-party deductions such as ASUU dues and members’ welfare savings.

Prof. Igbafen noted that since the suspension of the union’s last strike in October 2022, several promises made by government regarding review of conditions of service and the signing of the renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement were yet to be fulfilled.

He stressed that satisfactory renegotiation and implementation of the agreement remained central to addressing the challenges of staff welfare, underfunding, and university governance.

According to him, lecturers have continued to face economic hardship as a result of withheld entitlements and an outdated salary structure. He expressed concern that these conditions were contributing to the migration of academic staff to other countries.

Prof. Igbafen called on well-meaning Nigerians, especially students, parents, civil society organizations, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), statesmen, captains of industry, and other stakeholders to prevail on government at all levels to honour its agreements with ASUU in order to safeguard the educational system.