Automated overtime cargo: Customs replacing culture of delay, others – Comptroller General

By Bashir Bello

KANO —The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale has said that the introduction of the Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance & Disposal System is transforming the customs operations by replacing the culture of delay, opacity, and congestion with a culture of efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

The Custom’s boss made this known during a stakeholders sensitization meeting on Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance & Disposal System for Zone B and D held in Kano.

Adewale who was represented by the Controller, Post Clearance Audit, Zone B, Comptroller Deborah Adeyemi said the described the initiative as a turning point in the customs operations.

She however solicited for the cooperation of the stakeholders to make the reform succeed, not just for Customs, but for the economy of Nigeria as a whole.

According to her, “This initiative marks a turning point in our operations. For years, the challenges of congestion, manual paperwork, bottlenecks, abandoned cargo, and lengthy clearance processes have weighed down trade facilitation and slowed economic activity. Today, with the Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance and Disposal System, we are demonstrating that Customs can be both a facilitator of trade and a guarantor of integrity.

“The Nigeria Customs Service is not merely automating a process; we are transforming a culture. The culture of delay, opacity, and congestion is being replaced with a culture of efficiency, transparency, and accountability. This is what the CGC means when he says that innovation and collaboration are the engines of our progress.

“The new system brings transparency, simplicity, accountability, efficiency and data integrity.

“Let us work together to make this reform succeed, not just for Customs, but for the economy of Nigeria as a whole,” Adeyemi said.

On his part, the In his remarks, the Customs Area Controller, Kano/Jigawa Command, Dalhatu Abubakar, called on the stakeholders to intensify awareness creation and take the sensitization to the ladder to keep them abreast of the new initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, the Chairman, Clearing Agents Association, Kano, Hafiz Rilwan, commended the CGC for the initiative and pledged to support its implementation through wider sensitisation.

The stakeholders included consignees, customs broker, terminal operator and customs officers within the zone.