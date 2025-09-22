Autistic Youth, Tobechi Achionye, Champions inclusion and literacy Campaign in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Tobechi “Toby” Achionye, a young Nigerian living with autism, is breaking new ground as the face of a national campaign that blends fashion, music and literacy to promote inclusion and youth empowerment.

Toby, the voice behind the anthem “I Be Somebody”, now leads a collaboration between Law Models Academy and the I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative.

The campaign seeks to amplify literacy, celebrate diversity, and affirm the dignity and potential of young people across the country.

Law Models Academy is training over 60 boys and girls in Abuja to advocate for the girl child, champion inclusion for youths of all abilities, and empower more than 2,000 Nigerian youths through modeling and fashion.

Toby’s participation, organizers say, underscores the strength of neurodiverse voices in shaping national conversations.

“Inclusion is not charity, it is strength. Through his music, modeling, and courage, Toby is showing Nigeria and the world that every child and every person is somebody”, said Noni Okocha, CEO of I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative

Echoing this, Larry Walker, CEO of Law Models Academy, added; “Featuring Toby is not just about inclusion; it is about celebrating talent, courage, and the limitless power of youth.”

The campaign enjoys the backing of several national partners, including the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Federal Ministries of Education, Women Affairs, and Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, as well as the National Library of Nigeria, NDLEA, the Nigeria Police Force, FRSC, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the Senator Frank Ibezim Foundation, ATRED Foundation, Lola Cater Foundation, and Raise Health and Wellness Organization.

It also links to the Ifon Classroom Library Project, founded by Renee and Zara Okocha, which is revitalizing Nigeria’s reading culture by putting books directly into children’s hands.

With music, fashion, and advocacy as its tools, the Abuja-based initiative sends a powerful message: “Every model, every child, every person is somebody.”