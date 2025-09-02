ATT lauds Uzodimma over wage increase, urges governors to emulate him

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) has commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for approving a new minimum wage far above the national benchmark, describing the move as bold and exemplary in prioritising workers’ welfare.

Uzodimma, during a meeting with labour leaders at the Government House, Owerri, last Tuesday, announced an upward review of the state’s minimum wage from N76,000 to N104,000 for civil servants.

Also reviewed were the wages of medical doctors, who will now earn N503,000 instead of N215,000, while lecturers in tertiary institutions had their salaries adjusted from N119,000 to N222,000, among other categories.

In a statement on Monday, Convener of ATT, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, hailed Uzodimma’s decision as a demonstration of visionary leadership and a commitment to improving the welfare of workers in the state.

“Governor Uzodimma’s approval of a N104,000 minimum wage, with significant increments for medical doctors and teachers, demonstrates a clear commitment to the welfare of Imo State workers,” Yakubu stated.

He noted that while Imo State has set the pace in the South-East, many states across the country, particularly in the South-South, South-West, North-West, North-East and North-Central, still pay the statutory N30,000 minimum wage, with only a few implementing between N70,000 and N80,000.

Yakubu urged governors in other regions to take a cue from Uzodimma and adjust their wage structures in line with present-day economic realities.

“It’s time for other governors to prioritise the welfare of their workers and implement a living wage that reflects the current economic realities. We commend Governor Uzodimma for his courage and urge his colleagues to follow his example,” he added.

ATT maintained that improving workers’ remuneration across the federation is critical to boosting productivity, reducing poverty, and stabilising the nation’s economy.