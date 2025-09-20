Atiku’s ally Dagogo mourns legal icon Cosmas Enweluzo

Doctor Farah Dagogo

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Dr. Farah Dagogo, former Member of the House of Representatives and 2023 gubernatorial aspirant in Rivers State, has paid glowing tribute to the late head of his legal team, Sir Cosmas Enweluzo, SAN, describing him as a “doyen of the legal profession whose wealth of experience will be deeply missed.”

Dagogo, a political ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, delivered the remarks over the weekend during a well-attended Valedictory Court Session in honour of the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt.

Reflecting on his personal encounters with the deceased, Dagogo recalled how Enweluzo, supported by other members of his legal team, successfully defended and got him exonerated of all trumped-up charges instituted by the Rivers State Government in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

The former lawmaker extended condolences to Enweluzo’s widow, Lady Theresa, and their five children, urging them to draw strength from the late jurist’s distinguished legacy.

“We are here to express our heartfelt condolences and respect to a modern day doyen and prince of the legal profession. Sir Cosmas Enweluzo lived a fulfilled and principled life dedicated to justice and the rule of law. He was also a remarkable family man and role model to his children.

“Sir Enweluzo was a legal colossus extraordinaire and prince of Nigerian legal profession who could provide satisfactory solutions to complex legal issues within the shortest time. His leadership and contributions to my legal team were invaluable. My personal engagement with him broadened my legal perspective and deepened my interest in the profession. His demise has created a yawning gap, not just for me but for all of us gathered here,” Dagogo added.

The revered jurist passed away on August 4, 2025, at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Members of the Dr. Farah Dagogo Legal Team, including Barristers Babafemi Adegbite, Daso Jack, M.O. Dayi, Henry Amrurhobo, and B.K.D. Alalibo were present at the valedictory session.