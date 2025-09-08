Atiku: Wike’ll respond to Tambuwal; Nigerians’ll know what it means to have integrity— Lere

By Idowu Bankole

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, will, in due course, give an appropriate response to all that was said last Friday by the former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has said.

In a statement on Monday, Olayinka said the FCT Minister won’t let Tambuwal’s latest diatribe against him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu go unresponded to.

Tambuwal had said on Channels Television’s Politics Today last Friday, that his political choices had always been guided by principles of leadership and not by personal relationships and that he would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over Wike if he had to make a choice on who should lead the country.

Responding, the FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said; “I have been inundated with calls, especially from journalists, seeking the Minister’s reaction.

“Apart from what he said against the Minister, Tambuwal also cast aspersions on President Tinubu, and such will not go unresponded to.

“Therefore, what I can say is that the Minister will respond accordingly. He will definitely tell Nigerians what a betrayal is and what it means to have integrity.

“Till then, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”