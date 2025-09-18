Atiku sympathises with victims of Lagos fires, condoles FIRS, UBA, others

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sympathy with victims of Tuesday’s fire incidents at Afriland Tower on Lagos Island and Mandilas Market, which claimed lives, destroyed goods, and left several people injured.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku said his “thoughts and prayers” were with the families and friends of those who lost loved ones in the tragic incidents. He also commiserated with traders whose shops and properties were razed in the inferno that gutted Mandilas Market and adjoining plazas.

“I also sympathise with the traders injured and who lost goods and properties from the second fire that gutted Mandilas Market and adjoining plazas. I wish the injured receiving treatment at various hospitals speedy recovery,” Atiku stated.

He extended his condolences to the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital, and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc, which had offices affected by the Afriland Tower fire.

The former Vice President prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and urged relevant authorities to strengthen fire safety measures in commercial hubs to prevent a recurrence.