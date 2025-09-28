Atiku, PDP laid foundation for Nigeria’s insecurity, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of laying the foundation for the insecurity Nigeria continues to grapple with.

Reacting to Atiku’s statement on the recent terrorist attack in Wagga Mongoro, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the APC berated him for what it described as “shameless grandstanding and politicization of grief.”

In a statement signed by its Adamawa State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi, the party said Atiku’s comments were riddled with inaccuracies and laced with political innuendos.

“Atiku and the PDP government he once served laid the foundation for the insecurity we are battling today. Surprisingly, Atiku, whose tragic failure at leadership contributed immensely to the current insecurity, is now shamelessly using the very monster he helped create to further his wicked and diabolic plan to destabilize the country,” the APC stated.

The party further alleged that Atiku failed to attract meaningful development projects to Adamawa during his years in power, neglecting his community of Jada while focusing on personal business interests.

It also accused him of maintaining silence when Boko Haram ravaged Adamawa communities, only to now exploit security challenges for political advantage. “Now that peace is gradually returning under APC leadership, he suddenly finds his voice—not to unite, but to exploit,” the statement added.

The APC assured residents of Adamawa that the current administration remains committed to supporting the military and security agencies in restoring lasting peace to the state and the North-East.

It commiserated with the victims of the Madagali attack, praying for the bereaved and wounded, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and resist what it called Atiku’s “empty posturing.”