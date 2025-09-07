Atiku mourns victims of Borno Boko Haram attack, calls for unity against terror

Atiku Abubakar

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of scores of people, including soldiers, in the recent Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, Borno State.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Atiku described the incident as “senseless violence” and a painful reminder of the heavy toll Nigerians continue to bear in the fight against terrorism.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, the resilient people of Borno, and Governor Zulum, whose swift compassion in visiting the affected community is commendable,” Atiku said.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort their loved ones.

The former Vice President urged Nigerians to rise above divisions and confront insecurity with unity and renewed determination.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians must inspire stronger community security, deeper collaboration, and unwavering commitment to peace,” he added.

Atiku’s message comes as security forces intensify efforts to contain the insurgency, which has continued to claim lives and disrupt communities in the North-East.