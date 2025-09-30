Atiku, El-Rufai, others visit Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja

Days after the coronation of the 44th Olubadan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, and former Senate President Iyorcha Ayu are currently in Ibadan.

The opposition politicians are in the city to visit Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The delegates were received at the entrance by Oba Ladoja as he led them into the inner chamber.

The visitors who were apparently absent at the coronation of the Olubadan, held last week Friday said they were in Ibadan to congratulate the monarch.

In a statement posted on X, Atiku described Olubadan as a “longstanding associate”, saying he regreted his “inability to be physically present for the historic coronation due to protocol logistics.”

The former Vice President wrote: “Earlier today, I led a delegation of friends and political associates to the ancient city of Ibadan on a congratulatory visit to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“My delegation included the former PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Liyel Imoke, former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, one-time Minister of Police Affairs and Mallam Kashim Imam.

Atiku said he was happy that the traditional ruler called every member of the delegation by their names, adding that the action reminded him of their time together in the public service.

“Indeed, His Royal Highness and all of us had shared decades of time of service to our dear nation. I am proud that Kabiyesi, a longstanding associate, has ascended the throne of his forebears.,” Atiku said.