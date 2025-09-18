Atalanta ready to welcome Lookman with open arms but… – CEO Percassi

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has sent a clear message to Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, insisting that the winger must show full commitment before he can be reintegrated into the team.

La Dea’s season has been overshadowed by the ongoing transfer saga involving Lookman, who reportedly attempted to force a move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was absent from training for two weeks and has yet to fully regain his place in the squad.

Speaking to reporters, Percassi admitted that Lookman’s quality is not in doubt but stressed that playing for Atalanta requires complete focus.

“We all know how good he is, but also that in order to play for Atalanta, you must be 100% focused,” the club chief said.

“When he’s ready, we’ll be waiting for him with open arms.”

Lookman’s attitude in training has been called into question in recent weeks, with head coach Ivan Juric making it clear he will not beg the winger to return to the fold.

