At UNGA, NPA commits to a digitally-driven, globally competitive Nigerian Port System

By Godwin Oritse

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has said the authority is working to build a globally competitive port system that will enhance trade facilitation, attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic future.

Dantsoho disclosed this while delivering a paper titled, “Optimising Nigeria’s Port Infrastructure, Enhancing Trade Facilitation and Global Competitiveness,” at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Dantsoho disclosed to the global audience that the authority would launch the Port Community System (PCS) by the first quarter of 2026.

According to him, “We are building a globally competitive port system that will strengthen trade facilitation, attract Foreign Direct Investment, and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic future. We look forward to continued collaboration to achieve these goals.

“NPA is also implementing a digital, collaborative, and all-encompassing platform connecting stakeholders, data, transactions, and initiatives to improve NPA’s digital footprint. This platform (Port Community System) was seen as viable in the first quarter of 2026.”

The NPA boss further stated that all the nation’s seaports’ digital platforms allowed for paperless transactions, which minimises waste.

He stated that the nation’s seaports efficiency have contributed to a 19.6% growth in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025.

“The NPA is using smart digitalisation to achieve lean and green operations. We’ve deployed a new electronic barrier system at all Lagos Port Complex terminals to improve traffic and control access. This system is integrated with the “Eto Electronic Call-Up System’ (a call-up truck system developed in collaboration with several truck parks) manages truck entry and eases congestion.”

“We are optimising cargo processes by introducing e-Tag verification, Joint boarding apps, electronic send systems, and others to reduce cargo dwell time and turnaround time in our ports. Our digital platforms allow for paperless transactions, which minimise waste.

“The NPA is infusing sustainability into its operations to boost efficiency and long-term viability. We are improving intermodal connectivity to reduce reliance on road transport and lower emissions. We are currently working on automating our Barge, Truck, and Railway applications,” he disclosed.

Speaking on reducing emission, the NPA boss, said the authority is spearheading the shore-to-ship emission reduction, starting with the Lekki Port.

“We are improving intermodal connectivity to reduce reliance on road transport and lower emissions. We are currently working on automating our Barge, Truck, and Railway applications.

“The Authority is spearheading the shore-to-ship emission reduction, starting with the Lekki Port. NPA is spearheading the collaborative one-stop shop (OSS) ref hed oil export/local crude payment to enhance seamless approvals and revenue generation for the government,” he added.

He stated further that the authority is dedicated to modernising the nation’s seaport infrastructure and streamlining their services.

“This multi-purpose port in the Lekki Free Zone is a key collaboration between the NPA and other partners. The port’s capability to handle super post-Panamax vessels is essential for achieving economies of scale and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian exports.

“We have commissioned and dedicated a state-of-the-art fleet of tug boats and allied Marine Crafts to service the ever growing operations at the Lekki Deep Seaport, the Dangote Refinery, which is the largest single-train refinery in the world and the Dangote Fertilizer Plant, which is the largest granulated urea fertiliser plant in Africa.”

“The Nigerian Ports Authority is dedicated to modernising our port infrastructure and streamlining our services. We look forward to continued collaboration to achieve these goals,” he stated.