At 65, Remi Tinubu’s stewardship has changed lives – Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, OON, CON, on her 65th birthday, describing her as the “Mother of the Nation” whose philanthropy and political stewardship have transformed lives across the country.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave Agboola, Obasa extolled Mrs Tinubu’s “selfless and generous” services from her days as First Lady of Lagos State to her tenure as a three-term Senator and now as Nigeria’s First Lady.

He praised the First Lady’s long-standing commitment to youth, women and the vulnerable, noting that initiatives under her watch had “lifted countless Nigerians from despair into opportunity.”

According to him, Mrs Tinubu remains “a pivotal force, an inestimable cheerleader, and foremost partner of our beloved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in his mission to enthrone a more prosperous and progressive Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Obasa likened the First Lady’s current Renewed Hope Initiative to the New Era Foundation she established in Lagos, saying both share a clear focus on education, empowerment and compassionate support.

Describing the programme as “significantly impactful,” the Speaker said: “Her work is not just about policies; it’s about touching lives and bringing real, tangible change to our society. Her commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people is unparalleled.”

He added that the Renewed Hope Initiative “has transcended its local beginnings, blossoming into a nationwide movement that addresses pressing issues and instills a renewed sense of hope.”

“As we celebrate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s contributions to nation-building, we look forward to the future she is helping to create — one marked by progress, prosperity and unity. History will be kind to her for her steadfast dedication, empathy and resilience,” Obasa stated.