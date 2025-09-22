At 65, CAN youth wing hails Oluremi Tinubu as role model

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has marked the 65th birthday of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by urging young Nigerians to emulate her values of discipline and service.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, the group commended the First Lady’s contributions to public life and highlighted her role in youth and women empowerment.

“On this special day, on behalf of YOWICAN, we celebrate our quintessential role model, our Grand Patroness, not only for your life but also for the grace, wisdom, and unwavering dedication you have consistently shown in service to God, humanity and our nation.

“Your legacy of service, faith and resilience continues to light the path for many, and we pray that your impact will endure for generations to come,” Enwere added.

Mrs Tinubu, who turned 65 on Sunday, served three terms as Senator for Lagos Central before becoming First Lady.

During her time in the Senate, she sponsored bills and initiatives focused on social welfare, education and women’s rights.

She is also the founder of the New Era Foundation, which promotes youth development, community service and public health awareness. Through this and other initiatives, she has supported skills training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement for young people.

According to YOWICAN, these efforts reflect her longstanding involvement in national development and the upliftment of disadvantaged groups.

“Her Excellency has shown that leadership is not about titles but about consistent service, humility and devotion to the well-being of others. As our Grand Patroness, she continues to inspire YOWICAN members nationwide to live with purpose, integrity and faith,” Enwere added.

The youth body also called on Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, to adopt values of responsibility and service in addressing the country’s challenges.