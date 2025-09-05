Assault video: Bayelsa Police parade three university students

L-R: Miracle, Blessing and Becky Photo: Delta State Police Command

Bayelsa State Police Command has paraded three out of four suspects linked to the assault of Nancy Wilfred, whose humiliation in a viral video triggered widespread outrage.

Nancy was beaten, stepped on, stripped naked and filmed during the attack, which was later circulated online.

The suspects — identified as Kadi Daniel, Miracle, and Becky, all students of the Federal University, Otuoke — were presented at the police headquarters in Yenagoa on Thursday. The fourth suspect, Favour, is still on the run.

Confessing to her role, 20-year-old Daniel admitted the group assaulted Nancy under the influence of alcohol.

Blessing, another suspect, expressed regret and said peer pressure worsened the situation.

She recounted: “After everything, I went to the kitchen and I was crying. Favour was like ‘Na you beat person, na you dey go cry’ – that gingering power. I was so weak because the alcohol was now clear from my eyes.

“With my normal eyes, I won’t do what I have done. I have been avoiding this, that’s why I have been leaving the house. I did it because I was high and the peer pressure – out of anger.”

She further revealed that Nancy was lured to their residence, stripped, and humiliated after being accused of spreading false claims that she used charms to attract men.

According to Blessing, Miracle deceived Nancy into coming to the house under the guise of retrieving missing clothes. She added:

“When we went to the house, Becky and Nancy were having issues. Already, we had issues, but I kept them to myself. I didn’t want anything that would result in to fight.

“That day, due to the alcohol influence, Favour was now gingering me like ‘you no go do am? She don do you’, those kind of things.

“I then stood up. I went to Nancy and said ‘who you say make dem carry do house help for this house because I dey help una wash clothes and the rest?’

“She could not say anything. That time, Becky had started beating her already, even before the video started.”

Bayelsa Police Commissioner, CP Francis Idu, confirmed that investigations are ongoing and pledged that all perpetrators will face justice.

He said: “This is a case of conspiracy to murder, abduction, cyberbullying and others, which we will not take lightly. There are four girls, and we have three arrested; we are on the trail of the fourth person.

“We are working to ensure that at the end of this investigation into these unwholesome acts, we will present a complete and detailed result and allow the judiciary to take over.”

Idu also commended Governor Douye Diri, his wife, civil rights groups, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) for their support in ensuring accountability in the case.