Asikhia launches reforms, unveils 7-point agenda to reposition Caleb University

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, has rolled out his achievements after his first 100 days in office, unveiled reforms as well as plans, aimed at repositioning the institution for global relevance.

Speaking at the Institution’s 2025/2026 session colloquium, Prof. Asikhia, a Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, presented a comprehensive report anchored on his seven-point agenda, which prioritises academic excellence, research and innovation, entrepreneurship, institutional governance, financial sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

Assuming duty on June 1, 2025, as the 5th substantive Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Asikhia’s roadmap focuses on creating a godly environment for dream fulfillment, ensuring academic excellence, driving research and innovation, strengthening linkages, building a financially sustainable university, enhancing governance, and promoting climate action.

He declared that the university is firmly on course to rank among Nigeria’s top five universities and become the nation’s number one by 2026/2027.

According to a statement by the institution’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, and made available to newsmen, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the launch of the Caleb Academic Potential Scheme (CAPs), to support students with low grades, a revamped results management system to address transcript delays, and the forthcoming merit-based scholarship examination sponsored by Zenith Bank.

The university has also established several centres of excellence, including the Centre for Grants and Endowments (CGRAEN) and the Centre for Global Engagement (CEGLOENGIP), which have already facilitated academic collaborations with Sakarya University in Turkey and Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the Centre for Data Analytics & Simulations, the Centre for Research and Product Development, and the Centre for Institutional Memory and Human Resources (CIMHR) were created to drive research and innovation.

Prof. Asikhia further revealed plans for a new Lekki campus and pre-degree programme to expand access and revenue generation. Students are being trained in practical entrepreneurial skills such as fashion design, graphics, and film production, while the university’s Open and Distance Learning Centre has undergone mock accreditation as part of preparations for full approval by the National Universities Commission.

On governance and welfare, Prof. Asikhia announced the approval of a new three-year strategic plan aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and an improved salary structure for staff to take effect from October 2025.

He also inaugurated the Centre for Sustainability and Environmental Safety and disclosed that a Green Governance Council will soon be established to embed climate action in the university’s operations.

“Caleb University has intensified engagement with students and parents on issues of welfare, including hostels, meals, and internet access. The institution made its debut at the Nigeria Private University Games Association (NPUGA), finishing 10th out of 25 universities and winning four medals. In the 2025 admission exercise, the university attracted more than 2,500 new students across various disciplines, with Computer Science, Mass Communication, and International Relations recording the highest numbers”.

The Vice Chancellor also highlighted other achievements, including inauguration of a new student chapel leadership and decentralization of chapel services; deployment of biometric attendance machines across hostels and classrooms; partnerships with the Nigerian Foundries Group (NFG) for innovation challenges and internships; Employability Fair that drew over 890 students and 100 top organisations; and restructuring of the JUPEB Directorate and new staff orientation

“Our first 100 days have laid a strong foundation for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness,” Prof. Asikhia said. “We remain focused on building a world-class university that produces graduates who will shape the future.”

The University’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, described the reforms as “a bold statement of intent and a clear demonstration of the Vice-Chancellor’s resolve to make Caleb University a pacesetter in Nigerian and global education.”

He added that the initiatives have already begun to inspire confidence among students, parents, and staff about the future of the institution.